-$0.21 EPS Expected for Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) will report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Apollo Endosurgery reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apollo Endosurgery.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 148.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Endosurgery has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $84,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the fourth quarter worth $19,348,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the fourth quarter worth about $14,753,000. CPMG Inc increased its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. CPMG Inc now owns 3,878,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,698,000 after buying an additional 683,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 693.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 360,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the second quarter worth about $2,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

APEN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,229. The company has a quick ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apollo Endosurgery has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.36.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

