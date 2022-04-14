-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Phio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Phio Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 95,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 1,122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 112,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHIO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,720,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,390. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 on immune cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that keeps immune cells from attacking nonharmful cells in the body.

