-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Phio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Phio Pharmaceuticals.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ:PHIO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,720,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,390. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 on immune cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that keeps immune cells from attacking nonharmful cells in the body.
