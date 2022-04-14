$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) will announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.33. Associated Banc posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Associated Banc.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

ASB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

ASB opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $74,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $280,017.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,394 shares of company stock valued at $623,240 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Associated Banc by 73.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,116,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after buying an additional 472,690 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 224.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,861,000 after acquiring an additional 771,063 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 13.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 14,682 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Associated Banc (Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Associated Banc (ASB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.