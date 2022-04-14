$0.39 EPS Expected for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core & Main’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Core & Main.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Core & Main’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on CNM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays raised Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

NYSE:CNM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.62. The company had a trading volume of 338,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,135. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $32.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,352,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,414,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,826,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include castings, clamps, couplings and tapping sleeves, drainage products, fittings, meters, pipe and pipe accessories, pumps and parts, restraints, safety and paint, service materials, tools, and valves and hydrants, as well as irrigation and other products; and fire protection solutions comprising fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads, and other devices, as well as fabrication services.

