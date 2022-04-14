$0.47 EPS Expected for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Stericycle reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stericycle.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRCL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

SRCL stock opened at $56.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.77, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.30. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,149,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Stericycle by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,345,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,140,000 after acquiring an additional 840,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,372,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Stericycle by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,211,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,961,000 after acquiring an additional 589,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Stericycle by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,150,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,278,000 after acquiring an additional 347,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stericycle (SRCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.