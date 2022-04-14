$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.62. Haemonetics reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Haemonetics.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on HAE shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 123.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 161.7% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HAE traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.68. 258,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,536. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.82. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $119.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 134.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.30.

Haemonetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haemonetics (HAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.