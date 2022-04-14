$0.74 EPS Expected for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.92. Pacira BioSciences reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $4.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

In other news, insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $1,719,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $92,072.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,612 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,476 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PCRX stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.68. The stock had a trading volume of 388,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,345. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

