$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) will announce $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Centerspace’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Centerspace posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Centerspace will report full year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Centerspace.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerspace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Centerspace in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Centerspace from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Centerspace by 859.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Centerspace by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Centerspace by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerspace in the 4th quarter valued at $1,438,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSR stock opened at $97.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.10. Centerspace has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is currently -679.05%.

About Centerspace (Get Rating)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centerspace (CSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.