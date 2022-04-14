104,877 Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 104,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 55,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 44,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CP traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $76.42. The stock had a trading volume of 145,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,237. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.01 and a 200-day moving average of $74.09.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

