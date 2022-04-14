10,490 Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,483,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,065 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in NRG Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,726,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,661,000 after purchasing an additional 36,554 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in NRG Energy by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,922,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,946,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,495,000 after acquiring an additional 160,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NRG Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NRG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

NYSE NRG opened at $38.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.92. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.17.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. NRG Energy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 64.00%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

NRG Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.