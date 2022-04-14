11,652 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Purchased by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,652 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Verizon Communications by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,158,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,817 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $508,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727,977 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,012,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Verizon Communications by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,550,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,846,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,344 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $54.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $227.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

