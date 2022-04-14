$126.95 Million in Sales Expected for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) will post sales of $126.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $128.10 million and the lowest is $125.80 million. MicroStrategy posted sales of $122.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full-year sales of $533.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $528.70 million to $538.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $565.95 million, with estimates ranging from $563.10 million to $568.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($9.99). The firm had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share.

MSTR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $640.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 587,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,158,000 after acquiring an additional 461,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,868,000 after purchasing an additional 288,104 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at $55,352,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 646.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,214,000 after acquiring an additional 67,936 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2,497.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,678,000 after purchasing an additional 54,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

MSTR traded up $5.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $448.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,002. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.62. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $307.19 and a twelve month high of $891.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $552.83.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

