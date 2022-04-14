127,277 Shares in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Bought by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 127,277 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Infosys by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Infosys by 543.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:INFY traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.19. 20,145,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,255,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average of $23.46. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $26.39.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.69.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

