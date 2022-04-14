13,495 Shares in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 22,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Sharad P. Jain bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 25,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.14 per share, with a total value of $2,110,592.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,384,637 shares in the company, valued at $447,678,720.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 159,611 shares of company stock worth $13,311,751 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SXT opened at $83.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $106.32.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.36%.

Sensient Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.