$144.15 Million in Sales Expected for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) will report $144.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dutch Bros’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.40 million to $146.70 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will report full year sales of $710.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $706.40 million to $715.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $932.90 million, with estimates ranging from $914.80 million to $947.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dutch Bros.
Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $140.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.70 million. Dutch Bros’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:BROS traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,833. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.43. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40.
In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $585,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $257,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,127,125 shares of company stock valued at $263,570,510.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $842,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $7,798,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $28,000.
Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.
