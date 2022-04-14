$144.15 Million in Sales Expected for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2022

Analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROSGet Rating) will report $144.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dutch Bros’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.40 million to $146.70 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will report full year sales of $710.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $706.40 million to $715.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $932.90 million, with estimates ranging from $914.80 million to $947.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dutch Bros.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $140.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.70 million. Dutch Bros’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BROS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

Shares of NYSE:BROS traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,833. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.43. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40.

In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $585,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $257,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,127,125 shares of company stock valued at $263,570,510.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $842,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $7,798,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $28,000.

About Dutch Bros (Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dutch Bros (BROS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.