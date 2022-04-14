1,485 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 410.7% during the 4th quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 90,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 72,900 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 175,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,542,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 772.0% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 21,469 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $156.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.05. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.69 and a 12 month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

