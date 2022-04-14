15,240 Shares in Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RCACU) Purchased by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RCACU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000.

Get Revelstone Capital Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:RCACU opened at $9.88 on Thursday. Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RCACU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Revelstone Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelstone Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.