15,403 Shares in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Bought by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Naviter Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of Postal Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 138,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 73,420 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,530,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 291,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 56,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 484.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 13,566 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSTL shares. Truist Financial began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Aegis began coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Postal Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.36 million, a PE ratio of 157.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.60. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average of $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 1.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2275 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 827.35%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

