$164.22 Million in Sales Expected for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) will post sales of $164.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.59 million and the lowest is $162.85 million. TowneBank reported sales of $182.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year sales of $665.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $664.43 million to $667.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $716.00 million, with estimates ranging from $714.91 million to $717.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $160.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.24 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TOWN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on TowneBank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TOWN stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.99. The stock had a trading volume of 183,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,657. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average is $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.99. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $34.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TowneBank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,834,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,736,000 after acquiring an additional 207,152 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TowneBank by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,926,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,053,000 after acquiring an additional 95,973 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in TowneBank by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,809,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,165,000 after acquiring an additional 156,374 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth about $1,608,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TowneBank by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,667,000 after acquiring an additional 16,760 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

