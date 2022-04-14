1,777 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Purchased by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Gpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,100,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,031,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $109.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $94.13 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

