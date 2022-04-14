1,786 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Purchased by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Gpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,100,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $109.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $94.13 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

