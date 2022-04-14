$18.49 Million in Sales Expected for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) will post $18.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.44 million and the lowest is $16.99 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $81.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $87.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.81 million to $93.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $114.56 million, with estimates ranging from $100.23 million to $129.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 47,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIGL stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $531.45 million, a PE ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.42.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.