$196.48 Million in Sales Expected for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) to announce $196.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Howard Hughes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $198.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $194.73 million. Howard Hughes reported sales of $190.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Howard Hughes will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $897.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Howard Hughes.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 2.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

HHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $45,715,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $39,056,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,017,000 after purchasing an additional 133,489 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,599,000 after purchasing an additional 106,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 206,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 87,959 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HHC traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,821. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Howard Hughes has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $113.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Howard Hughes announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Howard Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howard Hughes (HHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.