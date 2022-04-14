$2.96 EPS Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.07. Acuity Brands posted earnings of $2.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year earnings of $11.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.55 to $12.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $13.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 33,818 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,401,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $742,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 468.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 19,064 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $93,889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

AYI stock traded down $1.56 on Friday, reaching $171.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,833. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $159.57 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.06 and its 200 day moving average is $197.28. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.37%.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

