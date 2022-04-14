209,436 Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Acquired by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 209,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,810,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,854,000 after acquiring an additional 878,317 shares during the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,150,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $363,705,000 after buying an additional 531,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,835,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,837,000 after buying an additional 335,343 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,524,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,972,000 after buying an additional 1,065,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,589,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,445,000 after buying an additional 206,994 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $655,165.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

NYSE:MRO traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $26.57. The stock had a trading volume of 18,273,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,709,774. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.76.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

