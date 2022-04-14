$24.40 Million in Sales Expected for Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) will report $24.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enjoy Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.50 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enjoy Technology will report full-year sales of $171.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $165.10 million to $177.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $357.35 million, with estimates ranging from $334.60 million to $380.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enjoy Technology.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27).

Several research firms have recently commented on ENJY. BTIG Research cut Enjoy Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their price target on Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enjoy Technology in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Enjoy Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Enjoy Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Shares of Enjoy Technology stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.13. 259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,506. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43. Enjoy Technology has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $12.16. The company has a market capitalization of $375.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENJY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,524,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

