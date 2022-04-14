2,628 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Purchased by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786,406 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,785 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 99.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,549 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,662 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

MS stock opened at $84.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $76.25 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.56.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

