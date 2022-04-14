28,518 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $994,645,000 after buying an additional 2,433,902 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,602,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,165,000 after purchasing an additional 811,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,787,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53,493 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,769,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,271,000 after purchasing an additional 36,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,364,000 after purchasing an additional 700,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $68.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.27. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

