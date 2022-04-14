28,665 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Bought by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.1% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $206,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $127.30 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $126.01 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

A number of analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

