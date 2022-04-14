$288.29 Million in Sales Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) will report $288.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $286.36 million to $289.50 million. OSI Systems posted sales of $283.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.53 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on OSIS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $913,756.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.00 and its 200 day moving average is $88.63. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $76.35 and a 1-year high of $102.24.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

