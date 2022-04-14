$3.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) to announce $3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.59. FLEETCOR Technologies posted earnings per share of $2.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year earnings of $15.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.32 to $15.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $17.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.40 to $18.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share.

FLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.88.

FLT traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 63.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 125.0% during the first quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 18.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.6% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

