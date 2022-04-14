3,289 Shares in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Purchased by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,949,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 23.0% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

In related news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

ADC stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.57. 741,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.24.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 152.81%.

ADC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.32.

Agree Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.