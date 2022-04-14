$34.75 Million in Sales Expected for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMGGet Rating) to report sales of $34.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.17 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted sales of $31.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year sales of $141.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.03 million to $146.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $155.41 million, with estimates ranging from $145.34 million to $165.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

SAMG traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.58. The stock had a trading volume of 38,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,357. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $22.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $312.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 823,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,831,000 after buying an additional 127,312 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 569,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 122,754 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 216,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 37,543 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 48.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 31,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

