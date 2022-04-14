3,413 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Acquired by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $56.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.55 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $962.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

KKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.96.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

