$376.28 Million in Sales Expected for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) to announce $376.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $362.60 million to $382.40 million. Essex Property Trust reported sales of $355.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.02 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.27.

In related news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,053,000 after acquiring an additional 30,640 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,690,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 338,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,317,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $346.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,300. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $278.30 and a 1-year high of $359.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $334.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 117.18%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

