3,842 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.68. 3,104,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,007,829. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $70.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

