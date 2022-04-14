$396.35 Million in Sales Expected for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) to announce $396.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innospec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $387.50 million to $405.20 million. Innospec posted sales of $339.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innospec will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Innospec.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Innospec had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $413.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IOSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innospec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

In other news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $196,947.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $37,141.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,713 shares of company stock worth $1,521,521 over the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,268,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $385,574,000 after acquiring an additional 370,154 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter worth about $219,891,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,351,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,093,000 after acquiring an additional 153,469 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 988,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,274,000 after acquiring an additional 150,615 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 972,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after acquiring an additional 105,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innospec stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,084. Innospec has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $107.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.04 and a 200 day moving average of $91.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

