$4.37 EPS Expected for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $4.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.94 and the lowest is $4.00. HCA Healthcare posted earnings per share of $4.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year earnings of $18.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.38 to $19.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $20.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.11 to $21.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.55.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 21.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,678,000 after acquiring an additional 100,929 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.4% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $232,000. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA traded up $2.27 on Monday, hitting $260.91. 11,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,131. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $189.03 and a twelve month high of $272.26. The company has a market cap of $78.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.39.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

