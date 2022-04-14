46,686 Shares in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 46,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 40,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LAND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.
Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0454 per share. This is a positive change from Gladstone Land’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -186.20%.
About Gladstone Land (Get Rating)
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.
