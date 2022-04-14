494,746 Shares in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 494,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,606,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 1.19% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.40. The stock had a trading volume of 88,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,557. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.97. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.