$6.48 Million in Sales Expected for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) This Quarter

Analysts expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) to report sales of $6.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68 million. AnaptysBio reported sales of $11.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full year sales of $29.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 million to $87.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $70.92 million, with estimates ranging from $8.52 million to $291.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 91.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANAB. Guggenheim cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

AnaptysBio stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.86. 153,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,104. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.60. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $632.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,746,000 after purchasing an additional 19,273 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 47,902 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 37.4% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 549,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 149,494 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 20.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 58,563 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

