60,500 Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,046,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,360,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,032 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,286,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,403,000 after purchasing an additional 747,592 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,380,000 after purchasing an additional 206,734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,501,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,701,000 after purchasing an additional 28,803 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,389,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,506,000 after buying an additional 64,327 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

In other news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $49,303.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 10,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $626,704.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 245,054 shares of company stock worth $14,433,759. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $51.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.02. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $85.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.33.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

