$73.55 Million in Sales Expected for Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $73.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Artivion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.50 million to $74.60 million. Artivion posted sales of $71.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Artivion will report full-year sales of $322.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $322.00 million to $322.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $355.71 million, with estimates ranging from $350.12 million to $360.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Artivion.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $79.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.00 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 4.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artivion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Artivion in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Artivion from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Artivion from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Artivion stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 169,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,408. The stock has a market cap of $863.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.96. Artivion has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $32.34.

In other news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $190,012.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $184,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

