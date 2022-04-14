8,040 Shares in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medifast by 31.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Medifast by 15.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,019,000 after buying an additional 20,606 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Medifast by 53.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 12,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Medifast by 1.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Medifast by 19.7% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In other Medifast news, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $200,456.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $184.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.41. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.44 and a 1-year high of $336.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.02 and its 200-day moving average is $196.71.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.24. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.40% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.23%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

