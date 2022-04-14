854 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Bought by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 854 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,157.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $773,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,581 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 537.2% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,550,000 after acquiring an additional 958,753 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 210.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,972,000 after acquiring an additional 438,702 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth $181,491,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2,692.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,843,000 after acquiring an additional 302,563 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.45.

INTU traded up $8.80 on Thursday, hitting $470.42. 1,475,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,549. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $560.02. The firm has a market cap of $133.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $385.66 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

