8,815 Shares in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Bought by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,113,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,301,000 after buying an additional 1,148,130 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,582,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,604,000 after acquiring an additional 376,732 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,794,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 49,614.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,040 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,101,000 after purchasing an additional 46,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

TSEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.38. 629,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,499. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $49.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Tower Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

