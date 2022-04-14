$9.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will announce earnings of $9.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $14.01 and the lowest is $7.23. Amazon.com reported earnings of $15.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year earnings of $52.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $40.28 to $81.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $76.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $54.80 to $111.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The business had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.09 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,127.76.

Shares of AMZN traded down $76.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,034.00. The company had a trading volume of 150,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,563. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,671.45 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,107.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,586 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 167 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

