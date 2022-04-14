908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP Trent A. Basarsky Sells 15,000 Shares

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $296,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASS opened at $18.84 on Thursday. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a current ratio of 17.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.31.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 14.85% and a negative net margin of 52.53%. The company had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. 908 Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 177.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MASS. Zacks Investment Research lowered 908 Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MASS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

