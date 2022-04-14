Aavegotchi Reaches Market Capitalization of $117.41 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $117.41 million and approximately $14.89 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Aavegotchi coin can now be purchased for $1.92 or 0.00004825 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00034147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00104452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Aavegotchi Profile

Aavegotchi is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 62,798,787 coins and its circulating supply is 61,034,623 coins. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

