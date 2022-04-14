AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Raised by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.1% of Balentine LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Balentine LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 53,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in AbbVie by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Bank of America upped their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen raised their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

ABBV stock traded down $6.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.95. The company had a trading volume of 18,195,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,930,348. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $280.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.81 and a 200 day moving average of $133.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

